FDA on Sinovac’s history of bribery: ‘Huwag nilang subukang manuhol’

A man works in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during a government-organized media tour in Beijing, China, Sept. 24, 2020. Thomas Peter, Reuters/File

MANILA — The Food and Drug Administration of the Philippines on Tuesday said the government will not tolerate corruption, especially when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines.

This, as Chinese company Sinovac’s history of bribery resurfaced through a Washington report. Court records reportedly showed that Sinovac admitted to bribing a regulatory official in China to expedite the company’s vaccine certifications.

“Dito po sa Pilipinas, huwag nilang subukang manuhol dahil magkakaproblema po sila at sila po ay lalong hindi maaapprove,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo said during a Laging Handa briefing.

(Here in the Philippines, they shouldn’t attempt to bribe us because that will just cause trouble and they will not be approved.)

Doming assured the public that the FDA, which is in charge of approving vaccine use applications in the country, will be very objective in studying the vaccines that will enter the country.

“Once they try something sila na po ang mananagot at magkakaproblema sila ng malaki,” he said.

(Once they try something, they will be held accountable and they will get into a lot of trouble.)

Sinovac is among the four vaccine developers interested in running clinical trials in the Philippines.

While it has passed the vaccine experts panel, its application is still being studied by the ethics review board.

Vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said the government might procure 25 million doses from Sinovac.