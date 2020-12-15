Palace: Most of Isabela province back under GCQ until Dec. 31
Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 15 2020 12:31 PM
MANILA — The inter-agency task force leading the country's pandemic response has placed most of Isabela province under tighter lockdown due to a spike in COVID-19 infections, Malacañang said on Tuesday.
Isabela province, except Santiago City, will be under general community quarantine (GCQ) or the third strictest of 4 lockdown levels until Dec. 31, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.
This is based on the request of Isabela's local government and the virus' attack rate, he told reporters.
The province was previously under modified GCQ, the least stringent of the lockdown levels.
Metro Manila and 7 other areas are under GCQ until the end of the year. Only select businesses are allowed to operate at full capacity in GCQ areas.
The Philippines has tallied around 450,000 coronavirus infections, as of Monday. The unabated first wave of infections has prevented the economy from fully reopening.
