No authority, no vaccination: FDA assures strict protocols in approval of vaccines

MANILA - The Food and Drug Administration of the Philippines assured the public it is implementing strict measures in approving vaccines that will be used against COVID-19 in the country.

FDA Director-General Usec. Eric Domingo said he requires a vaccine to have an emergency use approval (EUA) from a country with a reliable regulatory agency before it can be granted the same authority by the Philippines.

"In the Philippines, nire-require ko na bago makapag-apply ng EUA dito, kailangan mayroon na rin silang approval ng EUA either sa home country nila o sa country na may reliable regulatory agency," Domingo told Teleradyo.

(In the Philippines, the FDA requires a vaccine to either have an approved EUA from its home country or from a country with a reliable regulatory agency before it can apply for an EUA in the country.)

In the case of Sinovac, the Philippines has to wait for it to receive an EUA from countries such as the US, the UK, Singapore, Australia or South Korea before it can be approved for use in the country.

"Hindi pa naman po sila makakabili, ang gobyerno natin, hanggang hindi ina-approve ang EUA ng FDA natin. Siguro gumagawa na lang sila ng parang early negotiations, mga reservations pero definitely, walang mabibiling bakuna hanggang hindi dumadaan sa FDA ng Pilipinas," Domingo explained.

(Our government won't be able to buy the vaccine until the FDA approves the EUA. They are probably just making early reservations and negotiations for the vaccine, but definitely we won't buy the vaccine without approval from the Philippine FDA.)

National Task Force (NTF) against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said the Philippines is eyeing the completion of negotiations for the COVID-19 vaccine supply of Chinese drug maker Sinovac Biotech this week, the head of the inoculation drive said on Monday.

In a "very substantial meeting" last Friday with Sinovac representatives, Philippine officials relayed that the country needs 25 million doses of the firm's vaccine for next year, he added.

COVID-19 has so far sickened 451,839 people in the country, including 8,812 deaths, 418,867 recoveries, and 24,160 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 72.8 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.6 million deaths.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed, but recent trials of pharmaceutical firms Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have shown encouraging results.

