Knowledge Channel, culture commission launch video lessons on reading proficiency

MANILA – Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. (KCFI) and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) are teaming up for a series of video lessons aimed at helping young learners with their reading.

The KFCI and NCCA launched Tuesday “Wikaharian,” an animated series made up of 80 video lessons aimed at helping Grade 1 students with their reading proficiency.

The series also aimed to instill appreciation of Filipino traditions and values to the students.

“In our travels around the country, many of the teachers [and] principals would talk about the poor reading comprehension,” said KCFI president and executive director Rina Lopez Bautista.

“Wikaharian” underwent a pilot study at 18 public schools in Santa Rosa city, Laguna last year to test its effectivity on Grade 1 students.

Teachers were also trained how to use videos alongside existing learning materials.

“This project brought good positive results, motivating Grade 1 learners to love reading and be interested in learning,” said Manuela Tolentino, superintendent of the Santa Rosa City Schools Division Office.

Education Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio also expressed support for “Wikaharian.”

“We need to do a lot so that the Filipino youngsters will become comparable and competitive with their counterparts around the world… reading is one of the most critical skills,” said San Antonio, who heads the curriculum and instruction strand of the Department of Education.

“Wikaharian” can be seen on Knowledge Channel starting January 4 through SKY Cable, GSAT, SatLite, and members and affiliates of the Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association.

Knowledge Channel will also upload the episodes on its YouTube channel and website.

In 2018, Filipino students ranked last among 79 countries in an international assessment on reading comprehension.

– Report from Jasmin Romero, ABS-CBN News