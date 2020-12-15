COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad breach 12,400 with 96 new infections

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 12,446 on Tuesday as 96 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 37 new recoveries and no new fatality among those infected.

The number of those being treated abroad for the disease is 3,516, as 8,069 of those infected have recovered, while 861 have died.

15 December 2020



The DFA reports 96 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 37 new recoveries among Filipinos abroad. The reported spike is due to belated reports from one country in Europe. Meanwhile, no new COVID-19 fatality was reported. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/65UbeCGggt — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) December 15, 2020

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 759 in the Asia Pacific, 358 in Europe, 2,336 in the Middle East and Africa, and 63 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 451,839 people, including 8,812 deaths, 418,867 recoveries, and 24,160 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 72.8 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.6 million deaths.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed, but recent trials of pharmaceutical firms Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have shown encouraging results.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: