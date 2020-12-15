CHR probes shooting death of its security guard in Zamboanga

MANILA — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Tuesday condemned the death of its security guard in Zamboanga who was allegedly killed point blank in front of the agency’s regional office,

The commission described the crime as “appalling.”

In a statement, CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia said the incident proved the “pervasiveness of violence” and impunity in the country.

“This appalling crime also has security and safety implications to the CHR as an institution considering that it happened in front of our regional office . . . This act of violence within our compound is deeply concerning,” de Guia said.

The CHR said it has already launched an investigation.

De Guia added that the killing came amid red-tagging, intimidation, and disinformation against the agency.

She called on the government to address the “continuing atrocities” happening in the country.

“It is disheartening that violence persists amid the suffering in this period of pandemic crisis,” she said.

The constitutional body added that it would provide “all the necessary assistance” to the guard’s wife and 3 daughters.

