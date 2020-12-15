Canada's envoy to PH says Pinay among first vaccinated vs COVID-19 in Canada

A nurse guides people being tested for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a hospital in Toronto, Ontario, Canada December 10, 2020. Chris Helgren, Reuters

MANILA – The Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines said Tuesday that a Filipino healthcare worker is among the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Canada.

Making history - #AnitaQuidangen, a Personal Support Worker originally from #Philippines who has been working at a Canadian long-term care facility since 1988, among 1st to receive vaccine after working tirelessly throughout #COVID sometimes on double shifts as a #healthcarehero https://t.co/hxIb756JZo — Peter MacArthur🇨🇦 (@AmbMacArthur) December 15, 2020

In a tweet, Amb. Peter MacArthur identified the Filipino Personal Support Worker as Anita Quidagen, describing her as a "healthcare hero".

The envoy said Quidagen, who received the vaccine in Ontario, has been working in a Canadian long-term care facility since 1988.

According to a Reuters report, Canada's provinces of Quebec and Ontario began their COVID-19 inoculations Monday after some of the 30,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arrived over the weekend.

Canada was one of the few Western nations to start vaccinations, it added.

A Filipino nurse who administered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom last Dec. 8 drew praises also from some officials.

“A fantastic moment! And great to see that the vaccine is administered by Nurse May Parsons from the Philippines - one of the many thousands of Filipino healthcare workers making such an enormous contribution to the #NHS,” British Amb. Daniel Pruce had said.

–With reports from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News