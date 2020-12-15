Alang-alang sa turismo: DOT sasagutin ang bahagi ng swab test ng ilang turista



MAYNILA – Sa pagnanais na mapalakas pa ang domestic tourism sa gitna ng pandemya, lumagda ng kasunduan ang Department of Tourism (DOT) at UP Philippine General Hospital (PGH) para sa mas murang swab testing sa mga kalipikadong turista.

Sa virtual signing ng memorandum of agreement (MOA) ng PGH at DOT, inanunsiyo ni Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat na isa-subsidize nila ang malaking bahagi ng bayad sa RT PCR test ng ilang local tourists.

Ayon kay Puyat, napili nilang partner ang PGH dahil sa murang RT PCR testing nito na aabot lamang sa P1,800.

Sa ilalim ng MOA, sagot ng DOT ang P900 sa kada swab test. Naglaan sila ng halos P10 milyong pondo para dito.

Tinatayang 11,000 local tourists ang makikinabang sa naturang programa, sabi ni Puyat.

"[W]e learned that the cost of the RT PCR test was a barrier to travelling. Through this MOA, we'll provide UP PGH with funds amounting to P9,999,900 for the purpose of subsidising the RT PCR test of approximately 11,000 local tourists to make travel more affordable for Filipinos," ani Puyat.

Para sa mga interesadong mag-avail ng naturang programa ng Tourism Promotions Board, isang opisina sa ilalim ng DOT, maaaring mag-register muna online sa https://www.tpb.gov.ph/rtpcrphtravel/ limang araw bago ang biyahe.

Kailangan din ng mga aplikante na magpresenta ng government-issued ID, hotel bookings, at roundtrip tickets para sa mga may bookings na kailangang mag-eroplano.

Ayon sa PGH, kaya nilang magproseso ng RT PCR test sa mga domestic tourist ng hanggang 100 kada araw. Lalabas ang resulta sa susunod na 24 oras, aniya.

"We have put together a mechanism that we hope will lessen the bureaucracy of government procedures, and I have to say I’m quite proud of our testing unit having that online registration and limiting the time needed by a client to be here to 5 to 10 minutes maximum," ani PGH director Dr. Gerardo Legaspi.

Sinabi ng DOT na inaasahang tatagal ang programa hanggang Hunyo 2021, at magdedepende rin sa pondo at sitwasyon sa susunod na taon kung magtutuloy-tuloy ito.

