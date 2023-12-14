This handout photo from the Philippine Coast Guard shows a China Coast Guard vessel using a water cannon on a civilian boat contracted for a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal. PCG

MANILA — The national security advisers of the Philippines, the United States and Japan have reaffirmed their decision to strengthen trilateral cooperation as China continues its aggressive behavior in the South China Sea.

According to a readout from the White House, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Japanese National Security Adviser Akiba Takeo, and Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Año made a trilateral call on Wednesday “to reaffirm their commitment to freedom of navigation and international law in the South China Sea and East China Sea and the fundamental importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.“

The trio expressed concerns about China’s recent “dangerous and unlawful” actions in Second Thomas Shoal or Ayungin Shoal and Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc, both in the West Philippine Sea.

They urged China to honor the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling, which rejected its sweeping maritime claims in nearly the entirety of the South China Sea.

The officials called on Beijing “desist from further provocative behavior,” the statement added.

It also said Sullivan "reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad alliance commitments to both Japan and the Philippines."

The three security advisers "underscored the importance of enhancing trilateral cooperation and committed to continue implementing the initiatives they discussed at their June meeting."

These initiatives include trilateral efforts to "enhance defense and security capabilities, particularly on cyber security; maintain a free and open maritime order; enhance cooperation on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief; and maintain a free and equitable economic order,” the statement added.

