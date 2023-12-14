Padilla wants to unify warring factions of PDP-Laban

MANILA — The warring factions of PDP-Laban are in talks for a possible reconciliation, according to former party vice president, Sen. Robin Padilla has claimed.

One faction of the erstwhile administration party PDP-Laban is being represented by Padilla and Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go from the side of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The other side meantime is being led by Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and former Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

The odds started when Duterte’s camp led by then Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi held their own National Assembly and eventually claimed party leadership.

The Duterte camp also refused to endorse Pacquiao as its official presidential candidate last 2022.

To date, the petition as to who is the legitimate group in PDP-Laban is still pending before the Supreme Court.

Padilla said Go is helping him negotiate with Pimentel’s camp given the importance of unifying the party.

“Lalo ngayon. Kasi kawawa na tayo, kawawa ang Pilipinas pag di tayo nagkasundo-sundo kahit mga political party sa Cha-cha," Padilla said.

Whatever will be reached in the talks will be reported to Duterte, Padilla said.

Go, in a separate interview, clarified that so-called talks between the two PDP-Laban camps cannot yet be considered as “formal.”

Still he acknowledged the importance of unifying the party.

“Wala naman pong pormal na usapan tungkol diyan. Ngunit ako personally bilang senador ng PDP-Laban napapanahon na siguro na magkabati at mag-usap at magkaisa. Ilan na nga lang kaming miyembro ng PDP-Laban, apat dito sa Senado at sa House naman ay kokonti na lang,” Go told journalists.

However, Senate Minority Leader Pimentel in a text statement said there is no “recent” talks between him and Padilla.

Pimentel did not elaborate further.