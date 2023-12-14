Farmers plant rice at a field in Barangay Simamla, Virac, Catanduanes. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) is confident that it will be able to finish a number of its irrigation projects before the end of April 2024 when El Niño is expected to hit.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. earlier imposed a 4-month deadline om government agencies to complete pending irrigation and other projects, as he underscored the urgency of addressing the effects of El Nino, which is projected to bring drought to 77 percent of the country by May next year.

“Noong ako po ay pumasok sa NIA, na-evaluate na po namin lahat iyong mga delayed na projects at gumawa na po kami kaagad ng catch-up plan, so kaya nga tingnan ninyo itong Balbalungao natapos natin. May susunod pa po, iyong [inaudible] tapos itong Jalaur Dam tapos na rin ho iyong tatlong dams doon. So, iyong mga na-identify po mga nating mga delay noon, maihahabol naman po natin,” NIA Administrator Engineer Eduardo Guillen said in a televised briefing.

Guillen said they are coordinating with the Department of Agriculture (DA) to ensure that the agricultural output of rice farmers will not be affected by the effects of El Niño, through the utilization of hybrid rice varieties.

“So, kami po ay lumapit sa DA at humingi po kami ng kanilang assistance na sabi namin kapag dry season ay bigyan ninyo kami ng hybrid rice, iyong high-yielding variety para iyong kakapusin, iyong hindi namin mapatubigan ngayon at least mabawi natin ang yield,” he said.

“Tapos kako iyong mga hindi namin mapatubigan talaga, humingi rin kami tulong sa DA para magbigay din sila ng mga high-yielding variety, you know, crop diversification naman, bibigyan nila kami ng itatanim doon, na hindi masyadong nangangailangan ng patubig kagaya ng mais, monggo mga ganoon po. So, kikita pa rin po ho iyong farmers natin.”

Guillen said NIA irrigation projects will also be utilized for renewable energy generation and in supplying water to communities, which will also generate additional revenue for agencies.

“Hindi ho ba, buong Pilipinas problema rin natin iyong inuming tubig ano ho. Eh alam po natin na ang mga irrigation ng NIA ay halos maximum of 6 months lang natin nagagamit ito. So, iyong excess po namin na tubig ay puwede na pong gamitin din sa domestic water, so puwede sa aqua culture iyong mga tubig ng NIA, sa renewable energy," he said.

"So, malaking bagay po ito, ma’am eh, makatutulong po ito sa ating mga kababayan at the same time, again, additional revenue po ng National Irrigation [Administration],” he added.