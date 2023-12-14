MANILA - The management of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) advised motorists traveling to Metro Manila Thursday night to use alternate roads to avoid the huge crowd coming from the Asia Artist Awards 2023 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.



NLEX Traffic Management head Robin Ignacio said that while it was a relatively smooth ride for attendees going to the venue, the crucial hours will be between 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. as they all head home.

“Itong pagpasok ng mga manonood ay hindi masyadong nagkaroon ng congestion o halos walang na-monitor na congestion. As early as 9 a.m., actually nag-aallow na po silang pumasok doon sa Ciudad de Victoria kasi may mga earlier activities po sila bago noong show. Mas challenging po yung pag labasan pagkatapos ng event kasi sabay-sabay,” he said.

According to the estimate of the event organizers, about 30,000 people, which translates to about 8,000 vehicles, attended the awards show.

Ignacio said this is around the same number of people who went to the FIBA opening ceremony at the Philippine Arena last August.

To manage the flow of traffic this time around, Ignacio said they implemented a similar traffic and parking scheme similar to the one they used previously, noting that it was effective in minimizing the congestion of vehicles entering NLEX.

“Yung bawat parking area ay may nakatokang access sa NLEX. Aside po sa regular nating deployment sa kahabaan ng NLEX, nagdeploy po kami ng dedicated na around 150 personnel sa Philippine Arena para mag-manage ng traffic at parking,” he said.

He said the event organizer also provided shuttle services to help ease the congestion.

But unlike during the FIBA opening, Ignacio said there will be no truck ban this time around.

HOLIDAY TRAVEL RUSH PREPARATIONS

As more motorists travel through NLEX to go home to the provinces this Christmas season, Ignacio reiterated the need to get RFIDs so that motorists would not need to line up for a long time at toll gates.

“Ang nagpapahaba lang naman ng pila dito talaga kadalasan ay yung sa cash lane. Kahit naka-100 percent RFID (dry-run) tayo mula pa po noong September 1, meron pa rin po talagang nagca-cash,” he said.

NLEX is also preparing for the expected holiday travel rush by augmenting traffic personnel and temporarily halting lane closures.

“Startng (December 15), no more closures. Mga road works tinapos na until today, (yung iba) ititigil muna hanggang January para open lahat, available lahat ng lanes,” he said.

Based on NLEX data, around 300,000 motorists pass through the expressway daily.

They expect that number to go up by 10 to 15 percent as Christmas draws near.

