The Commission on Elections holds the submission, receipt, and opening of bids for the 2025 Automated Election System on Thursday. Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A joint venture led by Korean company Miru Systems Co., Ltd. is the lone bidder for the 2025 automated election system, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Thursday.

Miru was the only bidder during the submission, receipt, and opening of bids for the lease of the Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC) for the midterm polls, according to the Comelec.

It said Smartmatic tried to submit its bid documents on Thursday morning but these were not accepted by the poll body's Special Bids and Awards Committee (SBAC) as there was still no restraining order on the company's disqualification.

A Smartmatic representative asked for a resolution explaining why their bid was rejected.

Smartmatic has been the provider of vote-counting machines since the Philippines shifted to automated elections in 2010.



Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco, vice chair of the SBAC, said the FASTrAC project or "Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count" Includes the bidding for automated counting machines, ballots, canvassing, and other materials that would be used for voting.

The transmission and internet voting will be bid separately, he said.

