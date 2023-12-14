Fly, mosquito infestation plagues Meycauayan subdivision

Residents of a subdivision in Meycauayan complain of insect infestation. Mel Agbin, ABS-CBN News

MEYCAUAYAN, Bulacan -- After at least 2 years of swatting flies and mosquitos and laying out insect traps in and out of their houses, residents in a subdivision in Barangay Saluysoy said they have had enough of the pests.

They said they have repeatedly raised concerns to authorities about the pervasive mosquito and fly problem, highlighting the disruption it caused in their daily lives, yet the problem persists.

"Uupo ka pa lang po at magsisimulang magkape, 'yong langaw po nauuna pa sa sa kape mo," resident Roda Francisco said.

"Pagpasok mo sa loob ng bahay nakikipag-unahan po yung langaw sa yo na pumasok. At 'pag kumakain kami, 'yong mga langaw din po talagang dumadapo sa pagkain."

Francisco, who lives across the subdivision's materials recovery facility (MRF), said it is not adequately maintained.

Garbage collection often takes weeks or even months, she added, resulting in waste containers harboring maggots and emitting unpleasant odors.

"Dahil sa sobrang dami, 'di po ito nauubos, so 'yong naiiwan na mas matagal na nakastock sa MRF yun po ay inuuod na tapos nilalangaw," Francisco said.

Francisco--who moved to the subdivision this year--blames the fly infestation to the illnesses she and her family experienced.

"Ilang beses na rin pong nagkasakit 'yong family ko. Sumakit 'yong tiyan ko. Namatayan na rin po kami ng alagang aso dahil din po sa langaw," she said.

Barangay authorities said they engaged with the subdivision's Property Management Office (PMO) to address the residents' complaints.

"Noong tignan ko yung blotter dito sa barangay, ang daming reklamo," barangay chairman Bunny Velasco said.

"Ang sinasabi ni PMO is hindi daw nagbabayad ng monthly dues kaya karamihan hindi nila nahahakutan nang maayos."

But other residents claim they have not been remiss with their subdivision dues.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region III and the Meycauayan City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) conducted an inspection inside the subdivision on Thursday.

The MRF was found to have violated environmental regulations due to its close proximity to houses.

Joho del Mundo, an investigator from CENRO, said the MRF failed to segregate waste properly, leading to a breach of the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

The investigator emphasized that the subdivision management is responsible for solid waste management and should have a designated area for the MRF away from residential zones.

"Ang subdivision dapat may private hauler, 'di sila sakop ng LGU. Once a day kinokolekta siya ni LGU which is consideration ni mayor, 'yun para lang mabawasan ang basura nila," del Mundo said.

"Ang kailangan po segregated talaga. Ang kukunin talaga ng city yung residual [waste]. Ang biodegradable, maiiwan sa subdivision."

Del Mundo said they would propose sanctions and report violations by the PMO to the DENR.

ABS-CBN News attempted to get a statement from the PMO, but it did not respond.

According to the EcoWaste Coalition, while the subdivision management bears the responsibility for handling waste, local government units should oversee and enforce regulations.

"Ang tamang posisyon ng MRF ay hindi dapat sa gitna ng mga kabahayan..meron siya dapat isang alloted na space na may ilang metrong layo sa mga kabahayan," Aileen Lucero, national coordinator of the EcoWaste Coalition, said.

"Barangay ang implementor ng solid waste management sa iba-iba. Ang role ng mga local government unit...ay kuhain itong special waste."

Lucero also emphasized the importance of proper waste disposal, encouraging residents to adopt eco-friendly practices during the holiday season.