Doctors welcome Chief Justice's remark on Agbayani case

MANILA — Dr. Jonas del Rosario welcomed the statement of Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo that the High Court would revisit the controversial of case of Dr. Iggy Agbayani, who died in jail recently.

Agbayani died last October due to cardiac arrest at the Manila City Jail where he was incarcerated after he was convicted in the case filed by his patient, lawyer Saul Hofilena, in 2006.

Gesmundo noted that the Supreme Court will assess the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability within the legal profession amid possible lapses during the trial.

Del Rosario, a close friend of Agbayani, said doctors want to exonerate the name of Agbayani who had declined to file for parole, wanting to clear his name, believing he did not commit any wrongdoing.

"Noong narining po namin mismo kay Chief Justice na titignan nila, iisa-isahin nila, kami po ay natutuwa at nagagalak doon sa pagkakataon na ma-review ulit ang kaso ni Doc. Iggy,” Del Rosario said.

Agbayani's friends reiterated that he was denied due process during his trial and was wrongly convicted of reckless imprudence resulting in physical serious injuries.

“Kami ay nagagalak. Parang maagang aguinaldo ito sa aming partido na nagsusulong para ma-review ang case ni Dr. Iggy Agbayani. Kami po ay nag-file ng petition sa Supreme Court na tingnan pong mabuti, busisiin ulit, buksan po uli kung maaari ang kaso ni Dr. Agbayani," Del Rosario said.

Del Rosario also hopes the SC will look into possible lapses committed in the lower courts that led to the alleged denial of due process, including the relationships of the plaintiff and presiding judges and see if there was any conflict of interest.

Del Rosario’s group will be filing a petition with the Judicial Integrity Board to review the decision and actuation of lower court judges who handled the case.