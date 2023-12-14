MANILA - House Speaker Martin Romualdez told local government executives that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. will soon sign into law the P5.768-trillion 2024 national budget that will give more funds to local governments.

"It also contains provisions for the effective implementation of the Mandanas ruling, ensuring that local governments have the resources they need for undertaking reforms at the local level. We hope that the inclusion of this provision will encourage more local governments to endeavor to take on the challenge of attaining the Seal of Good Local Governance," Romualdez told about 1,000 local and national officials attending the awarding of the Seal of Good Local Governance to outstanding LGUs at the Manila Hotel.

The Mandanas ruling is a 2018 Supreme Court decision that significantly increased the share of the LGUs from national taxes which consists of all taxes and duties collected by the NG through the BIR, the Bureau of Customs (BOC), and other collecting agencies.

The House chief explained that the budget bill outlines the funds to be allocated for infrastructure projects, educational reforms, healthcare improvements, business development and agricultural support.

He also assured local government executives that they can count on the House for support.

"The House of Representatives is here to support all sectors, including local government officials, who desire to empower our fellow Filipinos so that they are able to pursue their ambitions. My office is open to establishing an institutional mechanism that will enable and facilitate better coordination between the House of Representatives and local government units," Romualdez said.