New Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Terence Calatrava (left) fields questions from the media on Dec. 14, 2022. Annie Perez

CEBU — The new Presidential Assistant for the Visayas on Wednesday vowed to bring the region's concerns closer to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Undersecretary Terence Calatrava made the assurance as he faced the media for the first time since being appointed a week ago to the Office for the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV).

"I am going to be a moving OPAV," Calatrava said, stressing his main agenda is to unite the provinces under the Visayas region and relay their concerns to Marcos.

“I plan to meet with all the local chief executives and listen to them,” he said.

Calatrava's mandate also includes implementing the Marcos administration's 10-point agenda.

He noted that like his predecessor, he would hold office in Cebu, which he described as "the center in the Visayas."

A Lapu-Lapu City native, Calatrava is a businessman by profession and has volunteered for Tingog Party-list in the past six years.

Calatrava succeeded Michael Diño, who served as OPAV for 6 years under the Duterte administration.

— Report from Annie Perez