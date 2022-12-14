MANILA — Reina Mae Nasino, the detained activist who lost her three-month old infant after being separated from her, has asked a Manila court to lower the amount of bail she and her two companions are required to post to obtain temporary freedom.

Lawyers of Reina Mae Nasino and 2

companions have filed a motion to reduce bail before a Manila court.



In a joint motion filed Wednesday, Nasino, Alma Moran and Ram Carlo Bautista, through their lawyers from the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers, asked the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 47 to lower the bail amount by half.

“They, thus, respectfully move for the reduction of bail to half into these amounts: Two Hundred Ten Thousand Pesos (P210,000.00) each for accused Nasino and Moran and Two Hundred Eighty-Five Pesos (PhP285,000.00) for accused Bautista, even as these amounts would remain to be a tremendous challenge to raise as it is,” the motion said.

The Manila court earlier set the bail amount for Nasino and Moran at P420,000 each while Bautista has to post a P570,000-bail.

“With all due respect, the bail amounts disproportionately impact the accused by reason of their economic status and place undue burdens to their enjoyment of the constitutional right to be presumed innocent — a matter that is within the power of the Honorable Court to prevent. In reality, such enormous bail amounts, taking into full account their circumstances, would render such access to bail practically nugatory,” read the motion.

“As full-time human rights workers, they were earning only what was necessary for their daily sustenance. They have no other sources of income and have relied for support from their families, fellow activists, and concerned citizens. They also come from low-income, working-class families,” it added.

Before their arrest, Bautista was campaign director of multi-sectoral formation Bagong Alyansang Makabayan-Manila chapter (BAYAN-Manila). Moran was a member of the secretariat of labor union Manila Workers Unity and Nasino was a coordinator of urban poor organization Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap-Manila chapter (Kadamay-Manila).

In addition to their economic status, the three accused cited their character and reputation as activists to prove that they have “strong ties to the community and will not be flight risks.”

They also claimed to have no criminal history with no other pending cases against them and were not fugitives at the time they were arrested.

“In fact, all accused are committed to appear before the Honorable Court for the rest of the proceedings to personally attend to their defense and assert their innocence — not only to secure the dismissal of the instant charges against them but also to vindicate their rights and freedoms,” they said.

The financial ability of the accused to post bail, their character and reputation, and the probability of them appearing during trial are among the considerations of a judge in determining the amount of bail, under the Rules on Criminal Procedure, which mandates that “excessive bail shall not be required.”

Another important factor is the weight of evidence against the accused.

“More importantly, it bears emphasizing that the weight of the evidence against the accused has, at this point, been established and confirmed by this Honorable Court as weak, while the Court of Appeals has already ruled to exclude the evidence allegedly seized from the accused during their arrest for being fruits of the poisonous tree,” the motion said.

The court had earlier determined that the evidence against the 3 accused were not strong because the 2 witnesses the prosecution presented “failed to identify the accused and which firearm was recovered from each of them.”

“Sina Reina Mae, Alma at Ram, inosente sila right from the beginning. Gawa-gawa yung kaso laban sa kanila. And for them to experience this kind of injustice for the past 3 years plus itong napakataas na halaga na kailangan para sa kanilang pansamantalang paglaya, sa tingin namin, additional din itong burden para sa kanila,” NUPL’s Kathy Panguban said.

“Napakamahal ang kanilang paglaya, which, in the first place, hindi nila dapat nararanasan dahil wala silang kasalanan,” she added.

Panguban was accompanied by the mothers of Nasino and Moran and the aunt of Nasino.

Both Moran’s mother and Nasino’s aunt are jobless.

“Nakikiusap po ako na babaan po. Hindi po namin talaga kaya yung hinihingi nilang ganung halaga,” Pia Estrada Moran, Moran’s mother said.

“Talagang napaka-unfair ng lipunan kasi unang-una sa lahat, napatunayan na na walang kasalanan yung pamangkin ko. Walang kasalanan yung mga bata, wala sila sa search warrant. Bakit hanggang ngayon, hindi pa rin nila binibigay yun. Ano ang kulang? Saan nila kami pahahagilapin? Sige, magbebenta ako ng kidney ko? Magbebenta ako ng liver ko para sa ganun makalabas lang yung pamangkin ko,” Bautista’s aunt, Veronica Vidal, asked.

Most affected among the three is Nasino’s mother, who had to endure losing her granddaughter Baby River and being separated from her daughter.

“Namatay si Baby River, justice pa rin kailangan namin. Sana kapiling namin ang bata. Pero ngayon, mataas pa rin hinihingi nila sa akin,” she said.

Asis, who works as a barangay tanod or village watcher, earns only P4,500 quarterly. She takes care of a baby for additional income.

“Kaya kami po ay nagsusumamo na ibaba naman po ang ano kaso una sa lahat, wala naman sila sa mga search warrant, bakit kailangan pa nila magbail nang ganun kalaki?

e ako po talaga magsusumamo na ibaba po nila,” she said.

“Wala po akong kakayahan kahit mamatay ako, di ko kayang maibigay yung gusto nila,” she added.

Nasino and Moran are detained at the Manila City Jail while Bautista is in an annex jail facility in Bicutan, Taguig.