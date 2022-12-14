MANILA - Multiple SIM registration is allowed under the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the new law, a National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) consultant said Wednesday.

Engr. Edgardo Cabarios warned people though of the risks of having multiple SIM cards, including being a primary suspect for fraud in case their number gets used in illegal activities.

"Walang limit na itinakda ang batas. Puwede magparehistro maski ilang SIMs ang gusto mong iparehistro," Cabarios said during a televised briefing.

"Yun nga lang, dapat maging responsable ka kasi kapagka nawaglit 'yan sa dami, hindi mo alam sino ang gumamit, at ginamit yan for illegal activities, ikaw ang... primary suspect," he added.

The IRR provides that telco firms must verify submitted information and data "subject to the applicable provisions of the Data Privacy Act, its IRR, and other relevant issuances of the National Privacy Commission."

Cabarios advised those who would lose their SIM cards to report immediately to authorities for cancellation.

Meanwhile, Cabarios reminded the public about the registration of SIM for minor end-users, which will be made under the name of the parent or the guardian and with their consent.

"Hinding-hindi puwede na ang SIM ay marehistro sa menor de edad," he said.

On Monday, the NTC released the implementing rules for the law that is mandating the registration of all SIMs within 180 days starting Dec. 27.

Telco operators or public telecommunications entities (PTE) who refuse to register a subscriber’s SIM without a valid reason will face a fine of up to P1 million.