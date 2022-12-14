Meteorite found in Quirino registered in global database

MANILA — A meteorite found in a village in Nagtipunan town, Quirino province is officially the seventh Philippine meteorite registered in the Meteoritical Bulletin Database (MBD).

The 2.4-kilogram meteorite, which crashed in Barangay Ponggo last May 20, was registered by Filipino meteorite collectors Mar Christian Cruz, Ramon Santiago, David Joshua Magno, and Allen Yu.

They registered the said meteorite, now named after the village it was found, with the approval of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

“That's the first time na group of Filipinos ang nag-initiate ng registration. Usually, kasi mga foreign scientists and collectors nagpapa-register. This can change the view of international science communities sa Philippine meteoritics,” said Cruz.

According to the official MBD entry, meteorite Ponggo struck two layers of the roof of a house before smashing a plastic plant pot.

It also created a palm-sized crater on the concrete floor. But due to its violent impact, it shattered into several fragments.

“According to the anonymous finder, he did not touch the stone right after it landed because it seemed to be too hot,” the MBD report read.

The fragments were subsequently given out to the relatives of the finder. Cruz obtained four fragments with a total mass of 17.71 grams.

Meanwhile, a 21.5-gram fragment was exported for classification and registration by Cascadia, a laboratory conducting meteorite research in the United States.

Another 4-gram fragment was also deposited there as a specimen.

“Isa pang significance [is] ‘yung awareness of proper classification and registration processes. Marami kasing pinoy ang nabibiktima ng fake meteorite testings dito sa Pilipinas. Wala po tayong capable laboratories as of now kaya sa ibang bansa kami nagpa-test. Our goal here [is] to promote the meteoritics in scientific ways, not just for monetary value,” added Cruz.

The MBD is the primary and official source for information about all known meteorites and mirrors the information on new meteorites published in the Meteoritical Bulletin, constructed and maintained by the Nomenclature Committee of the Meteoritical Society.

A meteorite commonly known as space rock is a fragment of an object such as comet, asteroid or meteoroid that survives its trip through atmosphere and hits the ground.

The other Philippine meteorites officially listed with the Meteoritical Society are Bondoc, Calivo, Orconuma, Paitan, Pampanga, and Pantar.

—report from Harris Julio

