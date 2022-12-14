President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr will be attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in January 2023, Speaker Martin Romualdez said.

"Yes, I believe so. Yes. It looks like he’s confirmed it. So that will be exciting," Romualdez told Palace reporters in a press briefing in Brussels, Belgium.

Marcos Jr back in November said he was still considering WEF Founder Klaus Schwab's invitation for him to attend the Forum next year because he was already "traveling too much."

After his trip to Brussels, Belgium, Marcos Jr is expected to fly to China in early January for a state visit.

“So I am undecided yet. It’s traveling too much. That’s already the end of January. I’m going to China on the third. Parang…like my mom says, ‘Kailan ka nag-oopisina?’” he said.