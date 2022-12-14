MANILA - Officials of the previous administration denied Wednesday that they prevented the Commission on Audit (COA) from scrutinizing the government's vaccine deals over a supposed non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with suppliers.

During the Senate Blue Ribbon panel's hearing on the alleged NDA, former Health Secretary Francisco Duque denied refusing COA audit on their procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.

Duque said he even wrote to then-COA chair Michael Aguinaldo for the agency to conduct a "special audit".



"I would like to state for the record that in fact, on Nov. 16, 2021, the DOH under my watch sent a letter to [Aguinaldo] requesting that the special audit be made and that the special audit consist of financial and compliance audits of of vaccine related procurements funded through the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank," Duque explained.

Former National Task Force against COVID-19 Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. added that all transactions were "above board."

"All our negotiations and procurement transactions were above board.. These institutions (WB, ADB, AIIB) will not tolerate corruption under their watch," he said.

Galvez explained the contract with manufacturers only prevents the disclosure of the deals to the public, but not with the COA.

"We never said that COA cannot look into it," Galvez said.

During the same hearing, Health OIC Maria Rosario Vergeire vowed to submit the requested documents to COA by Thursday.

