MANILA - A fire broke out in a factory in Valenzuela City Wednesday afternoon.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The blaze hit the building at around 3 p.m., and was raised to the 4th alarm.

As of 6 p.m., the fire has yet to be put out and firefighters are still at the scene.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire, which hit a rubber assembly area.

According to the factory owner, all employees were safely evacuated. -- Report from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News