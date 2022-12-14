Comelec, SM Supermalls sign MOA for 'Vote Anywhere' project

Residents process their voter’s registration at the designated Commission on Elections (Comelec) desks at the Robinsons Otis in Manila on December 12, 2022. Manila residents are advised to proceed to designated malls to register for the next election - Dist. 1- SM Manila; Dist. 2- SM San Lazaro; Dist. 3- Lucky Chinatown; Dist. 4- SM Manila; Dist. 5- Robinsons Ermita; and Dist. 6- Robinsons Otis. Photo by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Commission on Elections (Comelec) and SM Supermalls signed Wednesday a memorandum of agreement to allow voters to register in select malls.

Another memorandum of agreement was signed for the Comelec "Register Anywhere Project" that will allow those who are temporarily in NCR but intends to vote in their respective cities or municipalities in their provinces can register in any of these malls: SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City, SM Fairview in Quezon City, and SM Southmall in Las Piñas City.

Comelec spokesperson Atty. John Rex Laudiangco said the Comelec will take care of the submission of forms of the applicants and their electronic data to the cities or municipalities where applicants reside.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia urged voters not to wait for the last day to register. RAP sites will also be opened in Robinson’s Place Manila and Robinson’s Galleria.

“Sana masamantala po nila, sayang din ang pagkakataon na ito. Kung malapit ka sa mall, nandito ka sa Metro Manila, nandyan ang limang malls na binanggit namin. Pwedeng pwede kayo mag-register anywhere,” Garcia said.

The Pilot Test of Comelec’s Register Anywhere Project in National Capital Region will start from December 17, 2022 to January 22, 2023, Saturdays and Sundays, except on December 24, 25 and 31, 2022, and January 1, 2023.

Another RAP site is being planned for SM City Legazpi.

Meanwhile, asked about the planned construction of the Comelec building, Garcia said construction is being eyed to start by the second quarter to third quarter next year and be completed in four to five years.

He also welcomed the confirmation of Commissioners Ernesto Maceda, Jr. and Nelson Celis.

“Ang Comelec ho ngayon ay buo na, isang Chairman at anim na commissioners. So sinasabi ko nga, katulad ng isang pamilya, katulad ng Comelec, ang isang pamilyang buo ay isang pamilyang matibay at matatag,” Garcia said.

In a text message to reporters, Laudiangco said that with a complete Comelec en banc and divisions, “Resolution of more cases can be assigned and divided among them.”

“Also, administrative and operations phases of the Commission’s mandate can likewise be distributed more evenly, efficiently and effectively, wherein a Commissioner-in-Charge can be designated to head a standing or working committee or a task force.”

“Mas madami pong miyembro ay mas madami pong magagawa at maisasakatuparang proyekto ang COMELEC,” Laudiangco said.