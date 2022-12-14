Local government officials receive the Seal of Good Local Governance at a ceremony at the Manila Hotel on December 14, 2022. Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A total of P1.961 billion will be made available to 352 local government units (LGUs) for their use in development initiatives after qualifying for the 2022 Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG).

Officials of 18 provinces, 60 cities, and 274 municipalities received the good governance award over a 2-day ceremony in Manila on Wednesday and Thursday.

Aside from getting physical markers to display in their offices, the awarded LGUs will obtain access to the SGLG Incentive Fund.

According to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), each winning province will receive financing of P9.5 million; cities, P7 million; and municipalities, P5 million each.

The SGLG Law, enacted in 2019 and implemented on a full-scale for the first time this year, restricts the use of the funds for local projects supporting “national goals and strategic thrusts”.

DILG Sec. Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. commended the LGUs that passed the SGLG parameters despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awardees account for only a fifth of the 1,715 LGUs nationwide, with the highest number from Central Luzon.

“It’s not about the trophies. It’s not about the award. It’s raising the bar of performance. It’s about attitude, changing the culture na porke’t nanalo ka hanggang ganoon na lang. No. Ibig sabihin, walang tigil na paglilingkod sa tao, walang tigil na innovation. It’s all about that,” he said.

Abalos added the diversity of awardees from first-class to lower-class LGUs show the award does not depend on how much resources are available to local officials.

“You could do a lot of change, of innovations. Maski sabihin mong ang binigay sa'yong lugar ay maliit, wala masyadong pera, resources, but you could do so much change. And we recognize these leaders.”

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, who was guest of honor at Wednesday's event, urged the LGU awardees to take on the challenge of improving the lives of their constituents with the decentralization of funds to LGUs following the Mandanas ruling.

“Just act and do things the right way. Implement your plans and programs with no guide but the well-being of your people,” said the retired chief justice.

Among the awardees are 25 LGUs that have consistently passed the SGLG for six years, from 2015—when it was known as the Seal of Good Housekeeping—to 2022:

PROVINCES

Ilocos Sur

Pangasinan

Isabela

Quirino

Bulacan

Aklan

CITIES

Caloocan City

Mandaluyong City

Balanga City

Mabalacat City

City of Bacoor

City of San Pedro

San Carlos City

MUNICIPALITIES

Caoayan, Ilocos Sur

Alcala, Pangasinan

Sanchez Mira, Cagayan

San Mateo, Isabela

Saguday, Quirino

Plaridel, Bulacan

Floridablanca, Pampanga

Victoria, Tarlac

Carmona, Cavilé

Barugo, Leyte

Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte

San Juan, Abra

The awardees are selected by the Council of Good Local Governance chaired by the DILG and representatives of nine government agencies and basic sectors.