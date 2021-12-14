MANILA - Severe Tropical Storm Rai is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday night, ABS-CBN Weather Specialist Ariel Rojas, citing information from the government weather bureau.

"Ayon sa PAGASA, tonight, mga alas-6 or alas-7, nasa loob na po ng PAR itong sentro ng bagyo. At tatawagin na po itong Bagyong Odette," Rojas said on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(According to PAGASA, the center of the storm will enter PAR around 6 or 7 p.m. And it will be called 'Odette'.)

As of 3 p.m., the storm was spotted 1,000 kilometers east of Mindanao with maximum sustained winds of up to 100 kph and gustiness of up to 120 kph. It is moving west northwest at 25 kph.

The weather disturbance is expected to cause rains in Eastern Visayas, the CARAGA region, and Davao, with the potential to trigger flooding and landslides.

PAGASA earlier warned that tropical cyclone warning no. 3 may be raised over parts of the country due to the storm. It also said that Rai's wind speeds could reach up to 155 kph.

"Kaya pong makapag-patumba yan ng mga puno, mga poste, at makasira po ng struktura lalo na po yung mga bahay na gawa sa light materials," Rojas said.

"On top of that mayroon ka pang malalakas na ulan na posibleng magdulot ng mga pagbaha, malawakang pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa."

(It can bring down trees, electrical posts, and destroy structures especially houses made of light materials. On top of that, heavy rains may trigger widespread flooding and landslides.)

After the storm makes its expected landfall in CARAGA by Friday, Rojas said it could cross Visayas before reaching the West Philippine Sea by Saturday.

He added, the storm may affect the Northeast monsoon and trigger rains in Northern and Eastern Luzon, including Metro Manila.

PAGASA expects up to two more storms to enter the PAR before the end of the year.