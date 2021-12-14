MANILA -- A tropical depression set to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) may become a typhoon before it even makes landfall in the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

"Inaasahan nga natin na ngayong hapon hanggang mamayang gabi, kapag pumasok ito ng PAR ay bibigyan natin ito ng local name na Odette," weather forecaster Chris Perez told TeleRadyo.

"Sa darating na Huwebes, bago pa man mag-landfall dito sa may bandang Eastern Visayas and Caraga area inaasahan natin na posibleng abutin nito ang typhoon category."

"Kaya't sa ngayon pa lamang po, wala pang warning signal, nasa labas pa rin ng PAR, ay pinapayuhan na po natin 'yung ating mga kababayan, lalong-lalo sa Visayas, ilang bahagi ng Southern Luzon, lalo na sa Palawan, at nakararaming bahagi ng Mindanao na patuloy na mag-monitor sa update natin," he said.

Perez also encouraged residents in the said areas to start coordinating with their local government for disaster preparedness measures.

"Simulan na rin po 'yung pakikipag-ugnayan sa kanilang local government, disaster risk reduction managing officers para sa mga disaster preparedness and mitigation measures."

The weather forecaster said the weather disturbance may pass over VIsayas, Mindanao, and even Palawan.

"Ang nakikita nga natin, yung possible landfall, either Samar over the Eastern Visayas area, or the Caraga area. Then tatawid ng Visayas, and then huling landfall dito sa may bandang Palawan area."

"So possible na magkaroon tayo ng multiple landfall scenario kung Visayas area talaga yung tatawirin nito after landfall," Perez explained.

Perez added that tropical cyclone wind signals may be raised over some parts of the country starting tonight.

"Asahan po nila ‘no na maraming lugar ang magkakaroon ng mga warning signal, possibly either simula mamayang 11 p.m. ng gabi or bukas ng madaling araw magsisimula na po tayong magtaas ng, mag-assign ng mga warning signal sa ilang lugar."

In its 24-hour public weather forecast issues Tuesday, PAGASA said the active tropical cyclone was last seen 1,380 km east of Mindanao. It has maximum sustained winds of 85 kph and gustiness of up to 105 kph.

It is moving northwestward at 30 kph.

The trough of the said tropical cyclone may bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region, according to the state weather bureau.