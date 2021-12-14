Senior citizens receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at the Filoil San Juan Arena in San Juan City on Dec. 3, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA— The Philippines has fully vaccinated some 41.5 million people out of its 54 million yearend target for COVID-19 inoculation, government said on Tuesday.

Authorities have administered about 97.2 million COVID-19 shots, of which 54.9 million are first jabs, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said.

At least 37,895,271 people have completed two doses, while 3,617,800 others received the single-dose Janssen vaccine, said Nograles, acting spokesman for Malacañang.

Authorities are "confident" of vaccinating 54 million people by the end of December, said Nograles. The figure represents about 70 percent of the total 77.1 million target population.

"We’re confident in not only our LGUs, but also sa ating mga kababayan dahil lahat naman po tayo ay kailangan magtulungan para maabot natin itong 54-million target natin na fully vaccinated by end of 2021," said in a press briefing.

(We’re confident in not only our LGUs, but also in our compatriots because we all need to help each other to reach this target of fully vaccinating 54 million people by the end of 2021.)

Meanwhile, a total of 809,550 people have received booster shots, Nograles said.

"We are now able to talk about booster shots because we have an ample supply of vaccines, so for those who have not gotten vaccinated, there really is no excuse not to get your shots," added the official.

Government from Dec. 15 to 17 is supposed to hold the second round of its mass vaccination push. But the program will be held instead from Dec. 20 to 22 in some areas that would likely be affected by Tropical Depression Odette.

"Priority po natin ngayon iyong mga probinsya, mga LGU na below 50 percent pa ang fully vaccinated," said Vince Dizon, deputy chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

(Our priority now are the provinces, LGUs where below 50 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.)

"Matakot po kayo sa COVID-19, lalo na sa mga bagong variant, dahil ang hindi bakunado ang tatamaan ng mga bagong variant na ito," Dizon said in a televised public briefing, as he urged the public to get their jabs.

(Be afraid of COVID-19, especially new variants, because these new variants will hit the unvaccinated.)

The Philippines has yet to detect any case of the newly discovered omicron COVID-19 variant.

Classified by the World Health Organization, omicron has prompted countries to close their borders and reintroduce restrictions.