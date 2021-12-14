MANILA—Some domestic flights were canceled on Tuesday, as the threat of severe tropical storm Odette loomed.

Flights on December 16, Thursday, that have been canceled are:

CEBU PACIFIC

DG 6839/ DG 6840 Manila – Siargao – Manila

DG 6881/ DG 6882 Manila – Surigao – Manila

DG 6851/ DG 6852 Cebu – Siargao – Cebu

Odette entered the Philippine area of responsibility Tuesday night, according to PAGASA.

The weather disturbance is expected to cause rains in Eastern Visayas, the CARAGA region, and Davao, with the potential to trigger flooding and landslides, the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA had warned that tropical cyclone warning no. 3 may be raised over parts of the country due to the storm. It also said that Odette's wind speeds could reach up to 155 kph.

