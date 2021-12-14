MANILA - The House of Representatives has concurred with the Senate’s amendments to House Bill No. 10373, which extends the validity of the 2021 budget by a year.

This paves the way for the measure to be signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The bill extends the validity of Republic Act No. 11518 or the 2021 General Appropriations Act until Dec. 31, 2022.

Without the extension, all unused funds by Dec. 31 this year will revert to the National Treasury.

Congress will begin its Christmas vacation on Thursday, Dec. 16.

- RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

