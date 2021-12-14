Women are seen evacuating, as a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia triggering a tsunami warning in Maumere, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, December 14, 2021. Antara Foto/Siska via Reuters

MANILA — Filipinos living in some areas "that could possibly have been affected" by the 7.3-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia "are all safe," an official of the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

Citing reports from the Philippine Embassy in Jakarta and the Consulate General in Manado City, DFA Assistant Secretary Eduardo Meñez of the Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy said that all Filipinos living in the Maumere and Makassar areas are accounted for.

"There was a tsunami warning issued after the earthquake but was lowered 2 hours after," he told reporters in a text message.

The US Geological Survey earlier Tuesday warned the possibility of hazardous tsunami waves after the temblor jolted eastern Indonesia, before lifting the threat.

The epicenter was north of the island of Flores in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province, where the quake sparked terror after hitting in the late morning.

Indonesian authorities have urged residents of affected areas to not panic but seek a safe location away from the shore.

— Reports from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News; and Reuters

RELATED VIDEO