Does PH need an OFW department? Senate hopefuls answer

MANILA—Some Senate aspirants voiced their support for setting up a Department of OFWs to address concerns of Filipino workers abroad.

All senatorial bets who were part of TeleRadyo's special program "Sino SENyo?" on Tuesday said the proposed government agency needs to be set up as soon as possible.

The program's participants included Sen. Richard "Dick" Gordon of Bagumbayan's Volunteers for New Philippines, former Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar of Partido para sa Demokratikong Reporma, Shariff Ibrahim Albani of Workers and Peasant Party, and rights advocate Junbert "JB" Guigayuma of Labor Party Philippines.

Gordon, re-electionist and co-author of Senate Bill No. 2234 or the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act, noted the legislation has been passed on final reading in the high chamber. He called for funds to be allocated for the possible establishment of the agency.

"Meron na dapat tayo paglalagyan ng mga pera na maiipon. Work, save, invest, prosper. Di parang pasalubong," he said.

Gordon said the bill can be passed by both chambers of Congress next month.

Meanwhile, Eleazar said it was time for the country to set up a department that will cater to concerns of OFWs and their families at home, while Albani called for its establishment "as soon as possible."

Guigayuma, a labor advocate, said the proposed agency would alleviate somehow the burden of OFWs abroad.

Last May, however, several organizations of Filipinos working in Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia and Hong Kong questioned the proposed Department of Overseas Filipinos or DOFIL, saying such an agency would run counter to President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign promise.

Overseas Filipino workers' groups said such a department would institutionalize the export of Filipino workers, contrary to Duterte’s campaign promise to make migration an option and not a necessity.