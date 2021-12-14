MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Tuesday it is preparing to bring home overseas Filipinos in Europe before the holidays, most especially those who are in the travel red list amid the omicron threat.

This came after the agency brought home nine distressed Filipinos from Russia at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) via a connecting flight from Amsterdam.

"The group met with economic difficulties following the pandemic's negative impact on their livelihood and legal status in Russia," the DFA statement read.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola said they are "relieved" that their repatriation efforts helped some OFWs there to return in the country.

This is also why they will mount a chartered flight on Dec. 23 "to bring home more Filipinos from Europe just in time for Christmas."

“The chartered flight is primarily to aid our distressed Filipino kababayan in European countries which are under the red list," Arriola explained.

"We will also extend the flight to distressed stranded Filipino passengers bound for the Philippines as a result of policies put in place to curb the effect of COVID-19 Omicron variant,” she added.

The official urged distressed OFWs in Europe to reach out to their embassies to join the repatriation flight.

On Monday, 150 overseas Filipinos stranded in Europe were also repatriated, most of whom were seafarers.

The Philippines earlier suspended flights to South Africa and several other countries as a measure against omicron, which has yet to be detected locally.

Many overseas Filipino workers usually go home during the holidays to celebrate it with their loved ones.

Filipinos from countries included in the red list are allowed to come home only if they are part of repatriation or government-assisted flights.

