MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday urged its officials and personnel to refrain from engaging in electioneering and partisan political activities in relation to next year's polls.

In a statement, the DepEd reminded its officials and personnel that under Civil Service Commission and Commission on Elections rules, government employees are not allowed to engage in electioneering and partisan political activities "to ensure civil servants are focused on public service."

A 2018 DepEd order lists such prohibited acts, which include forming groups that campaign for or against a candidate, publishing materials that express support or opposition to a candidate, and attending political meetings and caucuses, among others.

"Guided by these policies, we call on our personnel and stakeholders to champion a clean, safe, and fair elections in 2022, for our children and for the future of this nation," the department said.

The May 9, 2022 national and local elections will be held as the country continues to grapple with the threat of COVID-19.

DepEd personnel will serve as poll workers in next year's elections, which will see longer voting hours since COVID-19 health protocols are expected to slow down the voting process.

