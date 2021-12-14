Vice presidential aspirant Prof. Walden Bello gives a statement as workers’ rights advocates hold a protest rally near the Mendiola bridge in Manila, in commemoration of Bonifacio Day on November 30, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The World War II heroes in the P1,000 bill should stay, Partido Lakas ng Masa tandem Leody de Guzman and Walden Bello said Tuesday.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas over the weekend revealed the new P1,000 design showing a Philippine eagle, replacing Josefa Llanes-Escoda, Gen. Vicente Lim and Jose Abad Santos.

"Will this regime's war against the country’s real heroes never end? One of its first acts was the burial of a national villain in the Libingan. As it nears its end, it seeks to erase the memory of three martyrs in the war against Japan by effacing them on our [P1,000] notes," said vice presidential aspirant Bello.

"Nakakabahala din ang kawalan ng pagkilala sa ating mga martir na lumaban sa pananakop ng mga dayuhan, laluna sa panahong umiigting ang banggaan ng Tsina at Estados Unidos sa Silangang Asya," said presidential aspirant de Guzman.

(The lack of recognition of our martyrs who fought against foreign occupation is also worrisome, especially at a time of intensifying tension between China and the United States in East Asia.)

De Guzman said the BSP should not push through with the design changes.

BSP earlier showed the P1,000 bill with the Philippine eagle to highlight the country's flora and fauna. In an interview with Teleradyo, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the decision was in line with the global trend.

