MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday held its electronic raffle to determine the order of party-list names on the May 2022 ballot.

Only 166 party-list groups qualified to participate in the raffle, including 13 with pending incidents or issues still to be resolved by the poll body.

Kamalayan party-list secured the coveted number 1 spot in the ballot, followed by KM Ngayon Na, PSIS, AGAP, and KABAYAN.

Meanwhile, BUHAY party-list, which has an incumbent in the chamber, got the 166th spot in the raffle.

Below is the full result of the raffle:

The electronic raffle was conducted even as majority of the 107 rejected party-list groups have yet to receive the resolution junking their registration.

The document would have served as their basis to appeal before the Supreme Court for a status quo ante order and join the electronic raffle.

The Comelec in 2013 departed from the alphabetical listing of party-list names on the ballot to allegedly avoid giving undue advantage to those with names beginning with numbers or the letter "A."

