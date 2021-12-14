A supporter holds a basket hoping to catch T-shirts being handed out by presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao during a motorcade in Quezon City on December 9, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA— Bayan Muna has filed a bill which seeks to determine the period of candidacy and prohibit premature campaigning.

House Bill No. 10616 was authored by Bayan Muna party-list Representatives Carlos Isagani Zarate, Eufemia Cullamat and Ferdinand Gaite.

The lawmakers explained that they merely seek to correct a vague area enabled under the Automated Election System Law.

“Since 2009, moneyed candidates have been able to launch their electoral campaign without violating the law, even before the start of the campaign period. This practice was brought about by the promulgation of Penera v. COMELEC,“ the lawmakers said in their explanatory note.

The group cited Section 80 of the Omnibus Election Code (OEC), which states that “it is unlawful for any person, whether or not a voter or candidate, or for any party, or association of persons, to engage in an election campaign or partisan political activity except during the campaign period.“

“However, Sec. 13 of RA 9369, as amended, qualified the foregoing OEC provision on unlawful campaigning, to wit: any person who files his certificate of candidacy within this period shall only be considered as a candidate at the start of the campaign period for which he filed his certificate of candidacy: Provided that unlawful acts or omissions applicable to a candidate shall effect only upon that start of the aforesaid campaign period,” the lawmakers added.

They explained that this practically defeated the intent of Section 80 of the OEC when it removed “candidates” from its ambit. This is the reason why “premature campaigning” is no longer considered as unlawful.

For them, Section 80 clearly prohibits premature campaigning, but Associate Justice Roberto Abad saw it necessary to further explain this in his dissenting opinion to the ruling: “(N)o one is exempt from the ban. The mention of the word “candidate” in the first grouping, i.e., “any person, whether or not a voter or candidate,” merely stresses the point that even those with direct interest in a political campaign are not exempt from the ban. Consequently, even if Penera had not yet filed her certificate of candidacy, Section 80 covered her because she fell in the category of 'any person.'"

The lawmakers pointed out that the Supreme Court said they only applied the law.

“This bill seeks to equalize the playing field among candidates by removing the confusion brought about by the provision in the Automated Election System Law that determines when a person becomes a candidate. This also brings back the effectivity of Sec. 80 of the OEC, and not only disqualifies candidates for premature campaigning (Sec. 68 of the OEC) but also criminalizes the same.”

The lawmakers justified the need for their bill: “Undoubtedly, early election campaigning has already started.

This comes more than two months before the start of the official campaign period for the May 9, 2022 National and Local Elections on February 8, 2022.

Giant billboards now line major roads and expressways in the country featuring candidates and party-list groups that can afford to pay millions for such ads.

Political advertisements are also now rife on television, radio, and social media.

“In an electoral atmosphere when rules that supposedly uphold fair play are ineffective, poor candidates and poor party-list groups are practically withered away and left far behind from the race by the visibility of the rich political dynasties and candidates. Indeed, premature campaigning is wicked, unfair and must be prohibited,” they said.

