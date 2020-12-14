Why Aetas in Zambales frown at begging during Christmas

Every Christmas season, beggars roam around Metro Manila asking for alms from motorists, establishments, and houses.



But in the province of Zambales where an Aeta resettlement area is located, members of the community including the oldest in the tribe condemn such act of begging, which they say is a serious offense to God.



According to 85-year-old Yolanda Dabu, God gave them mountains to source their daily needs.



“Sabi ng Panginoon, mas buti na mag-halaman ka.... hindi sa amin yung mag-ganyan ka (beg)… Ay nakakahiya. Magbungkal ka ng lupa. Mas maganda yan. Kasi maraming nahuhuli dyan. Pag naibalik dito, balik na naman doon (begging). Ay di ba nakakahiya yun?” she said.

(The Lord said, it's better to plant... we do not beg, that's embarrassing. You till the land, that's better. A lot of them get caught. When they are sent back here, they return there to beg. Isn't that embarrasing?)



Laziness, according to Analita Dabu, is against the Aeta culture. And seeing their fellow Aetas begging for alms, also hurt the reputation of their group. Elizabeth added.



“Sabi namin, ay wala nang hiya yung mga ganoon... magtiyaga na lang kami sa bundok, maglaga kami ng kamote,” Analita Dabu, a mother of three children, said.

(Those people are shameless. We would rather stay here in the mountains and cook camote.)



“Masakit po sa kalooban ko kasi kapwa-katutubo ko... kulang din po kasi sila sa pagsisikap.. parang mas madaling maghanap-buhay na mamalimos,” Elizabeth Begilla, who has three children, added.

(It hurts me that they are my fellow indigenous people...they also lack hard work...they probably think it's easier to beg.)



Vendors around the Quiapo Church in Manila, meanwhile, said beggars abound the area during summer months because more people attend masses during these months.



Still, candle vendor Emma Cruz believes mendicants will be discouraged to continuously seek alms if people will refuse to give, specifically to those who obviously can still work.



“Ang lalakas pa nitong mga namamalimos na ito, sana mag-hanap-buhay. Di bale kung may kapansanan. Eh wala naman eh. Mas malakas pa nga sa akin eh. Minsan bata pa rin. Dala-dala pa minsan ang mga anak,” Cruz noted.

(Some of these beggars, they are still strong. I hope they just look for livelihood. It's okay if they are handicapped, but they're not. Some of them are stronger than me. Some are younger, they even bring their children.)



For 74-year old Rosita Irinco, who has an eye cataract and whose body has become half paralyzed due to stroke, life has become harder amid the pandemic.



Despite this, resorting to begging will never be a part of her options, she said.



“Huwag naman Panginoon. Hindi naman. Basta ako, gusto ko pa nga lumakas-lakas pa yung katawan ko eh. Para makapagbenta pa rin,” Irinco said.

(I hope not. I just want to get stronger so I can continue selling.)



The Department of Social Welfare and Development is now advising the public to report sightings of beggars in their community, through the agency’s hotline number: 873-55413.



Reports to be received, will be immediately coordinated by the DSWD with the local government units concerned.



DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said medicants will be subjected to the joint DSWD-LGU rescue operations, and will be escorted straight to the DSWD's welfare centers for their ntervention program.



IPs rescued in 2019 and 2020 are now part of the conditional cash transfer program, Dumbalo said.



“Ito nga yung binigyan natin sila ng cash grants at sustainable livelihood para manatili na sila sa kanilang mga respective provinces at hindi na nila kailangan pa na pumunta pa ng Manila para mag-hanap-buhay… we continue to invest in their health and the education of their children,” Dumlao added.

(We gave them cash grants and sustainable livelihood so they can just stay in their respective provinces and not go to Manila anymore to look for a source of income. We continue to invest in their health and the education of their children.)



Dumlao reminded the public that there is an existing law that prohibits mendicancy and of giving alms.



Instead of giving alms to beggars, Dumlao advised the public to go straight to either the DSWD or their preferred charitable institutions for their intended donations.