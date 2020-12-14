Third-party monitoring team ng gobyerno at MILF, suportado ang panawagan para sa pagpapalawig ng BARMM transition period

MAYNILA - Kumbinsido ang independent Third-party Monitoring Team (TPMT), na siyang nakatutok sa peace process ng gobyerno at Moro Islamic Liberation Front o MILF, na makakabuti ang pagpapalawig ng extension ng transition period para sa pagtataag ng Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Ayon sa ilang BARMM officials, hindi sapat ang transition period na nagsimula noong 2019 hanggang 2022, at mangangailangan pa ito ng karagdagang 3 pang taon.

Sabi ni TPMT chair Heino Marius na napabagal din ng pandemya ang dapat trabaho ng Bangsamoro Transition Authority.

“The time allocated to the transition period is very tight, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has certainly complicated the picture. In consequence, it has become clear that many elements which form part of the peace process will all likely require time beyond May 2022,” ani Marius

Gayunman, nilinaw niyang walang kapangyarihan ng kanilang team ang pagrerekomenda ng isang extension.

“To be clear it would exceed the role of TPMPT to come up with an advise whether is the extension is justified or not. It is up to the two parties to decide what is best required to make the transition a success and if it requires a longer transition then they need to work with Congress in order to secure the necessary amendments to the Bangsamoro Organic Law,” dagdag ni Marius

Samantala, idinetalye naman ng TPMT ang kanilang ika-anim na report ang kanilang obserbasyon sa inuusad ng peace process sa pagitan ng gobyerno at MILF mula March 2019 hanggang October 2020.

Napuna nila ang umano’y mabagal na rehabilitasyon ng Marawi City, gayundin ang decommissioning process o ang pagsuko ng armas ng mga miyembro ng MILF.

Sabi ni Marius, hindi malinaw kung ano talaga ang benepisyo na matatanggap ng isang magsusuko ng armas sa gobyerno.

Bagaman nasabi na dati na nasa P1 million ang assistance package ang matatanggap ng mga sumusuko, hindi aniya malinaw kung ano ang kasama dito.

“From the discussions we are having, it seems that the exact shape of the package was not precisely clarified and defined. This is basically a responsibility of the government, now the decommissioned combatants are entitled to social protection, education, and technical training to support their livelihood and employment, and also the communities of the decommissioned combatants should benefit from infrastructure support,” paliwanag ni Marius.

Sabi naman ni Karen Tanada, isa sa mga miyembro ng TPMT, na mahalaga sa peace process din ang pagbigay proteksyon sa mga indigenous people at marginalized sector.

“There needs to be more attention on issues of indigenous people, particularly we have seen in the past year also quite number of incidents of violence, some killings of IP leaders and actually displacement of IP communities, sometimes more than a hundred families,” ani Tanada.

Umaasa din aniya ang grupo na mas magiging madali ang paglalabas ng pondo direkta para sa BARMM.

Welcome naman para sa grupo ang inasaahang turnover ng Cotabato City para maging bahagi na rin ng BARMM.

“We can only say that this is high time this turnover should happen during the first 3 months after the referendum, and in case such handover will be further delayed, it would be in violation of the results of the referendum, and violation of what is stipulated in the Bangsamoro Organic Law,” sabi ni Marius.

Kinilala rin ng grupo ang ilang “major milestones” sa peace process kabilang na ang inauguration ng BARMM noong March 2019 sa Cotabato City, at ang programa ng decommissioning na dinaluhan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte noong Sept. 7 2019 sa Sultan Kudarat.

Hinihikayat naman ng TPMT ang agarang pagtatag ng Bangsamoro Normalization Trust Fund para sa socioeconomic development ng BARMM, lalo na ang transformation ng mga kampo ng MILF.