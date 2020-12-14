Sinas reminds cops to follow COVID-19 protocols during holiday season

A policeman bumps fists with then Metro Manila police chief Major Gen. Debold Sinas during his birthday celebration in this photo posted by the National Capital Region Police public information office on Facebook, May 8, 2020.

MANILA - The country's top cop reminded the policemen on Monday to strictly observe COVID-19 protocols and refrain from committing infractions during the holiday season.

Having figured in a “mañanita” controversy himself, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas issued the reminder during the turnover of 9 brand new evidence vaults to the National Capital Region Police Office.

Sinas and 18 other policemen, including 5 generals, were slapped with administrative charges, and a complaint for violation of Republic Act No. 11332 or "Law on Reporting of Communicable Diseases" and violation of a city ordinance over the “mañanita” incident in May.

“I just want to remind, one, walang Christmas party; two, of course no fireworks .. Bawal din ang indiscriminate firing — dismissed talaga ang penalty doon," he said.

(I just want to remind you, first, there should be no Christmas parties. Second, of course, no fireworks. Indiscriminate firing is also prohibited. The penalty is dismissal.)

He also said the PNP will continue its “group swab testing” during the holiday season.

“Huwag n’yo po itigil yun kasi 'yun, at least, makatulong sa atin for the early detection and to stop the spread of COVID in the community," Sinas said.

(Don't stop it because, at least, it can help in the early detection [of COVID-19] and to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.)

POLICE VISIBILITY

Meanwhile, the NCRPO will deploy at least 10,000 policemen in Metro Manila beginning Dec. 15, as part of police visibility and peace and order efforts for the holiday season.

NCRPO chief Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said the deployment, which will mainly be in areas of convergence, will run for a month or until after the Jan. 9 feast of the Black Nazarene.

“It will be a month-long activity para po ma-safeguard 'yung safety and security ng ating mga mamamayan. So we’ll be deploying particularly sa mga malls, mga churches, and other areas of convergence where they usually go," he said.

(It will be a month-long activity to ensure the safety and security of our countrymen. We’ll be deploying particularly in malls, in churches, and other areas of convergence where they usually go.)

“Kung kaya pa nating provide-an pa ang ating major thoroughfares, lalagyan din natin ng kapulisan," Danao added.

(If we can provide more [cops] in our major thoroughfares, we will deploy more policemen.)

Danao appealed to the public to be more patient, as inspections may take longer due to safety protocols in line with anti-COVID-19 measures.

“Yung security measures na i-implement natin sa mga checkpoints, Oplan: Galugad, Oplan: Sita, it will entail time actually during the conduct of inspection sa ating mga kababayan. So ang mga kababayan natin na made-delay nang konti, we are asking for your cooperation kasi this is for the good naman ng lahat," he said.

(The security measure that we implement in checkpoints, Oplan: Galugad, Oplan: Sita, it will entail time during the conduct of inspection. So our countrymen may experience some delays. We are asking for your cooperation because this is for the good of everyone.)