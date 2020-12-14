Most in Chamber's history: House elects 30th Deputy Speaker

MANILA — The House of Representatives on Monday elected its 30th Deputy Speaker, the most in the Chamber's history.
Cavite Rep. Strike Revilla was elected by his colleagues as Deputy Speaker during the plenary session.
A Deputy Speaker is considered as one of the Chamber's top leaders, having a voice and vote in all of the committees as an ex-officio member.
Aside for the election of Revilla as deputy speaker, Negros Occidental Rep. Francisco Koko Benitez was also picked as the new chair of the Housing panel.
Meanwhile, COOP-NATCCO party-list Rep. Sabiniano Canama is new Special Committee on East Asian Growth Area committee, with Deputy Speaker Rogelio Pacquiao serving as vice chair.
PHILRECA party-list Rep. Presley de Jesus was likewise appointed as the new chair of the Committee on Cooperatives Development, with Canama as vice chair.
Last week, 9 allies of House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco were named Deputy Speakers.
RELATED VIDEO:
House of Representatives, House Speaker, Lord Allan Velasco, politics, speakership, Deputy Speaker