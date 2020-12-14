Most in Chamber's history: House elects 30th Deputy Speaker

House Speaker Lord Alan Velasco presides over the special session of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on October 13, 2020, after 186 lawmakers voted to ratify his election as Speaker at the Celebrity Sports Plaza on October 12, 2020 in Quezon City.

MANILA — The House of Representatives on Monday elected its 30th Deputy Speaker, the most in the Chamber's history.

Cavite 2nd District Rep. Strike Revilla is the House of Representatives’ 30th Deputy Speaker. — RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News (@R_G_Cruz888) December 14, 2020

Cavite Rep. Strike Revilla was elected by his colleagues as Deputy Speaker during the plenary session.

A Deputy Speaker is considered as one of the Chamber's top leaders, having a voice and vote in all of the committees as an ex-officio member.

Aside for the election of Revilla as deputy speaker, Negros Occidental Rep. Francisco Koko Benitez was also picked as the new chair of the Housing panel.

Meanwhile, COOP-NATCCO party-list Rep. Sabiniano Canama is new Special Committee on East Asian Growth Area committee, with Deputy Speaker Rogelio Pacquiao serving as vice chair.

PHILRECA party-list Rep. Presley de Jesus was likewise appointed as the new chair of the Committee on Cooperatives Development, with Canama as vice chair.

Last week, 9 allies of House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco were named Deputy Speakers.

RELATED VIDEO: