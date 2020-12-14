More skills trainings, competency assessments allowed in GCQ areas

MANILA – The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said Monday they allowed more in-person skills training and assessments to be conducted in areas under general community quarantine.

In a joint statement, the TESDA and DTI said the conduct of more in-person trainings and assessments would help in the reskilling and upskilling of Filipinos, addressing problems of unemployment triggered by the pandemic.

“We really wanted to offer more training opportunities for our people, especially those who were displaced from their jobs, including our repatriated OFWs (overseas Filipino workers),” said TESDA Director General Isidro Lapeña.

A joint memorandum circular issued by both agencies last Dec. 9 identified six priority Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) qualifications that are allowed to conduct face-to-face training:

1. Construction

2. Construction-related, including electrical installation and maintenance, flux cored arc welding, gas metal arc welding, gas tungsten arc welding, gas welding, and shielded metal arc welding

3. Electrical and electronics, such as computer systems servicing and solar-powered lighting and mobile phone charging kit

4. Garments and textiles, including dressmaking, face mask making, and tailoring

5. Land transportation, particularly driving

6. Health

Meanwhile, in-person competency assessments are allowed for the following:

automotive

electrical and electronics

furniture and fixtures

heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration

garments and textiles

construction

health, social and other community development services

information and communication technology

land transportation

language and culture

maritime

metals and engineering

visual arts

tourism (hotel and restaurant)

TVET

wholesale and retail trading

The TESDA and DTI stressed the in-person trainings and assessments must strictly adhere to minimum health protocols such as wearing of facemasks and face shields, physical distancing, and adequate ventilation, among others.

Training participants and candidates for assessments shall not be more than 50-percent of the venue capacity, according to the memorandum issued by both agencies.

In-person skills trainings and competency assessments were banned after government started placing parts of the country under lockdown in mid-March due to COVID-19, which has so far infected over 449,000.

The pandemic’s resulting lockdowns have left companies struggling to stay afloat while others shut down. In October, the state statistics agency found that there were 3.8 million jobless Filipinos.

– Report from Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News