Lacson welcomes Robredo to 'club' of red-tagged personalities

MANILA - Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Monday "welcomed" Vice President Leni Robredo to the "club" of public figured being red-tagged on social media.

"Welcome to the club, Madam Vice President," Lacson said in a Twitter comment on an online article about Robredo denying allegations that she is a supporter of the communist rebels.

"I was also tagged as 'maka-kaliwa' (leftist) after presiding over the Senate red-tagging hearings," he said.

"Let us just be comforted by the thought that we are neither 'maka-kaliwa' (leftist) nor 'maka-pasista' (pro-fascist)," he said.

Lacson earlier said that social media accounts linked to the government tagged him as a supporter of the New People's Army after he told military assets to "show proof" before accusing some party-list lawmakers of being communists.

Lacson, who authored the anti-terrorism bill that strengthens existing laws against terrorism in the country, was also heckled online for entertaining suggestion to criminalize red-tagging.

