Duterte welcomes new Vatican, Japan envoys to Philippines

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday welcomed the new envoys to the country of the Vatican and Japan.

The Holy See's Apostolic Nuncio Charles John Brown and Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko virtually presented their letters of credential to the President at the Malacañan Palace.

Duterte told Brown he looked forward "to working closely with the Holy See to further advance our shared advocacies of migrants' protection and climate action."

"For the Philippines, these are issues which are a matter of lifting human dignity and securing the lives of the most disadvantaged," he said.

The Vatican and Manila will mark the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year, which is also the fifth centennial of Christianity.



Speaking to Koshikawa, Duterte thanked Japan for its help to the Philippines' COVID-19 fight, assistance to Mindanao, and "Build, Build, Build" infrastructure drive.