DFA reports 42 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total now at 12,350

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 12,350 on Monday as 42 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA also reported 35 new recoveries, and 1 new fatality among those infected.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 3,457, as 8,032 of those infected have recovered, while 861 have died.

14 December 2020



Today, the DFA reports one new fatality from COVID-19 among our nationals in the Americas. Meanwhile, 42 new confirmed cases and 35 new recoveries were recorded in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, and Europe. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/lXWwc12VBp — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) December 14, 2020

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 756 in the Asia Pacific, 309 in Europe, 2,330 in the Middle East and Africa, and 62 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the COVID-19 has so far sickened 450,733 people. The tally includes 8,757 deaths, 418,723 recoveries, and 23,253 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 72.2 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.6 million deaths.

Treatment for the disease using off-label drugs are still undergoing trial, while COVID-19 vaccines are already being administered in the United Kingdom.

