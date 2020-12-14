COVID-19 cases in PH breach 450,000 as country logs 1,339 new infections

Vendors prepare their bibingka and puto bumbong as people exit the San Felipe Neri Parish in Mandaluyong City on December 12, 2020 while the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News​

MANILA (UPDATE) — The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has reached 450,733 on Monday, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

This after 1,339 new cases were recorded, a tally that does not include data from 9 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

It is the 15th straight day that new COVID-19 cases counted fewer than 2,000, and the 3rd straight day below the 1,500-mark.

Topping the list of areas with the most number of new infections are Quezon City with 147, followed by Davao City with 124, Rizal with 65, Laguna with 50, and Manila City with 49.

Davao City is among the places outside Metro Manila that have been seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more in iWantTFC

The OCTA Research group recently said it expects the country to log 480,000 cases in cumulative total by the end of the year. The country's first case was confirmed on Jan. 30 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

As regards recoveries, the DOH reported an additional 41, bringing the total to 418,723. According to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, Monday's additional recoveries is the lowest number reported in a single-day since May 2.

There are also 24 additional COVID-related deaths, or a total of 8,757 fatalities.

Of the country's total infections, 23,253 or 5.2 percent are active cases. Majority or 85.1% have mild symptoms, 5.7% are asymptomatic, 5.9% are in critical condition, 3% have severe symptoms, and 0.32% have moderate symptoms.

The DOH removed 6 cases, 3 tagged as recovered, from the official tally because of duplicate entries. There were also 2 recovered cases that had to be reclassified as deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, almost 72.3 million people have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard. Of those, 1.6 million have died and almost 47.3 million have recovered.

Last week, the United Kingdom started administering vaccines against COVID-19 on its people, and the United States was set to follow Monday.