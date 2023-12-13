Quiboloy camp challenges Hontiveros to file cases

Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, leader of religious sect Kingdom of Jesus Christ. Fernando G. Sepe, Jr., ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio on Wednesday challenged Senator Risa Hontiveros to file a case against his client, Kingdom of Jesus Christ Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, instead of just initiating an investigation on alleged abuses committed by the religious leader.

Topacio expressed the challenge after Hontiveros held a press conference with a former member of the religious group.

“Eto ang hamon ko kay Sen. Hontiveros, ‘di tulungan ng tanggapan niya na maghain ng kaso sa korte, bakit sa Senado?” Topacio said.

Topacio also stressed that there seems to be a pattern of harassment against SMNI personalities, following the detention of program hosts Dr. Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey “Ka Eric” Celiz at the House of Representatives.

“Nakita niyo naman sunod-sunod di ba, yung banta na kanselahin yung prankisa ng SMNI, yung pagpapakulong kay Lorraine Badoy at Eric Celiz, bago ito naman itong imbestigasyon na hindi naman karapat-dapat sa senado kundi sa hukuman,” Topacio said.

Topacio also questioned the plan of Hontiveros to ask the Department of Justice to issue an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order against Pastor Quiboloy.

“Is he attempting to flee? Alam niyo yang restriction on the right to travel is the exeption rather than the rule,” Topacio said.

The Department of Justice has yet to receive a request an ILBO from Hontiveros.

DOJ Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano, however, clarified that there are requirements before an ILBO can be issued.

“Dahil wala pa po tayong preliminary investigation, it’s one of the requirements for ILBO. Otherwise it might set a dangerous precedent na kung wala pang investigation, wala pang kaso sa korte naglalabas na po tayo ng IBLO,” Clavano said.

Hontiveros on Monday filed a resolution seeking to investigate Quiboloy and his manner of running his group. In Senate Resolution 884, Hontiveros took note of the reported “large-scale human trafficking, rape, sexual abuse and violence, and child abuse of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) under its leader Apollo Quiboloy.”

Quiboloy, as cited by Hontiveros, was indicted by the Federal Grand Jury in California in 2021 on charges of “conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion.”

On Tuesday, Hontiveros urged the DOJ to issue an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO), saying that the religious leader must be kept from leaving the country.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel has called on his colleagues to keep an "open mind" on the proposed investigation into Quiboloy and his group.