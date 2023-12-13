PH votes in favor of UN resolution for Gaza ceasefire

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippines has voted in favor of a UN General Assembly resolution Tuesday demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, a pivot from the country's previous abstention.

In his speech, Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the United Nations Antonio Manuel Lagdameo said that while the country condemns the October 7 terrorists attacks perpetuated by Hamas, "the Philippines emphasizes adherence to International Humanitarian Law, especially the principles of proportionality and distinction in response to security threats."

"It is imperative that any military action consider the impact on civilians and strives to minimize, if not eliminate, collateral damage," he said.

He added: "We are deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The Philippines believes that a humanitarian ceasefire is crucial to halt the loss of life and suffering. This ceasefire is a necessary step to facilitate the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to all affected civilians, irrespective of their affiliation."

The Philippine representative urged all parties to comply with their obligations under international law, particularly regarding the protection of civilians especially women and children.

It said the Philippines seeks to contribute to a solution that respects the rights and needs of both Palestinian and Israeli civilians.

"We advocate for a peaceful resolution that upholds international law and leads to lasting peace and security in the region," he said.

The UNGA adopted the resolution with 153 votes in favor, while 10 countries including the United States and Israel voted against.

The Palestinian envoy to the United Nations Riyad Mansour said the vote marked "a historic day in terms of the powerful message that was sent from the General Assembly."

The vote came after the Security Council -- responsible for global peace and security -- has repeatedly failed to make such a call. With Agence France-Presse