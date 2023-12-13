PH needs 'more coherent narrative' vs China's WPS 'disinformation': prof

The Philippine flag hoisted at the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal part of the disputed Spratly Islands. Chiara Zambrano, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED/CORRECTED) — In order to win against China’s “massive disinformation” on the West Philippine Sea issue, the Philippines needs a “more coherent” and “consistent” narrative, an international studies professor on Wednesday said.

“Gawin lang natin na mas consistent iyong pagpu-push natin ng tamang information. Kailangan mas matibay ang ating narrative kasi ngayon makikita niyo parang incoherent pa ang ating narratives,” said Professor Sherwin Ona of the De La Salle University.

China has long been “controlling the information environment” through propagation of stories and narratives online to push forward its interests, says Ona.



To win stronger support from the global community, Philippines also needs to show that other nations will also benefit from the country’s fight for its sovereign rights over the contested waters.



“Ang West Philippine Sea, ang South China Sea, maraming bansa ang umaasa diyan. Kailangan natin ipakita na hindi lang ito interest ng Pilipinas. Ang paglabag sa karapatan ng Pilipinas ay paglabag sa karapatan ng mga bansang umaasa sa body of water na ito,” he said.

“Pagdating sa information campaign mas maging deliberate tayo, mas maging strategic din tayo. Huwag natin hayaan na maging reactive ang ating response. Maging proactive tayo,” he added.

China insisted it has long "indisputable sovereignty" over the entire South China Sea.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague in 2016 declared that Beijing's nine-dash line claims in the South China Sea based on history has no legal basis.

