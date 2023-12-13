OFWs repatriated from Lebanon arrive in PH for Christmas

Filipino workers repatriated from Lebanon. Photo courtesy of the Department of Migrant Workers.

MANILA - Overseas Filipino workers repatriated from Lebanon arrived in the Philippines on Wednesday.

Fifty-one-year-old Vicky Son worked as household help in the Philippines for two years. But driven by the need to support her two children's college education, she made the decision to seek higher-paying opportunities abroad.

Eight months ago, she left her country and took up a position as a domestic helper in Lebanon.



But fate took an unexpected turn as an armed conflict erupted between Israel and Hamas, compelling Filipinos like Vicky to seek refuge for their safety. In a series of repatriations, Vicky returned to the Philippines with eighteen other overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) today.

They received a warm welcome from officials of the Department of Migrant Workers, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare, and TESDA.

Vicky said they faced many challenges amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“Wala po tigil ang putukan doon kaya po ang ginawa namin tumawag kami sa OWWA ng Lebanon ng sa ganun kami po ay magpatulong na ma-rescue para makauwi po dito sa Pilipinas,” she said.



According to DMW Asec. Felicitas Bay, there are more or less 300 Filipinos in Lebanon who expressed the desire to be repatriated, but as of today only 110 have been brought home.

“Yun po mga nag-signify for repatriation na at the latter stage, hindi na tinutuloy. So even in Israel, we have a number of people na hindi rin tumuloy even without the UN resolution so it all depends on the individual,” she explained.



Earlier today, the United Nations General Assembly voted to call for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

Vicky said, she’s happy that she will get to spend the holidays with her family and plans to utilize the aid provided by the government to embark on a journey toward a fresh start in her life.

“Magpapanimula po ng negosyo na para sa pamilya para po yung anak ko makapag aral po kahit dito na lang sa Pilipinas papalago po yung pinagkaloob sa atin ng pamahalaan para po sa mga kagaya namin nag abroad,” she said.



RELATED VIDEO